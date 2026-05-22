Turkey welcomes 422 Gaza flotilla activists after Israel detention

Wearing grey tracksuits and Palestinian keffiyehs, the activists arrived at the airport chanting “Free Palestine” while supporters welcomed them on the tarmac. Several passengers appeared injured, with video showing people on stretchers wearing neck braces and bandages. Activists from Turkey, Greece and the United States accused Israeli security forces of beatings, electric shocks and mistreatment after the flotilla was diverted to Ashdod port earlier this week. The incident has triggered diplomatic reactions across Europe and the Middle East. Britain, France and Portugal summoned Israeli envoys on Thursday after videos emerged showing detainees kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the interception of what he called a “provocative flotilla” but criticised National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over footage viewed as humiliating to detainees. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said all foreign activists had now been deported from a civilian airport near Eilat. The flotilla operation renewed international attention on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and on Israel’s blockade, which has remained in place throughout the conflict with Hamas.