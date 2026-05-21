Intensifying heat wave grips northern India as temperatures near 48°C

Authorities in the capital opened temporary cooling shelters equipped with fans, air coolers, drinking water and oral rehydration salts to help residents and tourists cope with the heat. Health officials advised people to remain indoors during the hottest part of the day and seek medical attention if symptoms such as dizziness or high fever appear. The India Meteorological Department warned that extreme temperatures are expected to persist in the coming days, particularly across the northern plains. The extreme weather has disrupted daily life across states including Uttar Pradesh, where some roads and markets closed during afternoon hours as temperatures became difficult to endure. In Banda, maximum temperatures reached 48.2 °C earlier this week, prompting local authorities to suspend classes and announce early summer holidays in several districts. Farmers in some rural areas have shifted work to nighttime to avoid daytime exposure. Climate researchers say India has experienced more frequent and severe heat waves over the past decade, reflecting broader global warming trends. According to meteorological data, all of India’s hottest recorded years have occurred within the last ten years.