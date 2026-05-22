Morocco building collapse kills at least nine

A residential building in the Moroccan city of Fes collapsed on Thursday, killing nine people and injuring others, authorities said.

An initial toll reported by state-run news agency MAP said four people died and six were injured in the accident.

It was unclear how many people in total were inside the five-storey building when it crumpled.

The latest toll was still preliminary, according to a Fes court which announced it, adding that an investigation had been opened.

Last December, two other buildings collapsed in Fes, killing a total of 22 people.

And in May last year, also in Fes, nine people died when a residential building fell.