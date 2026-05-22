Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Morocco building collapse kills at least nine

A rescue worker walks next to the wreckage of two collapsed buildings in Fez, Morocco, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hanane Boukili/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AFP

Morocco

A residential building in the Moroccan city of Fes collapsed on Thursday, killing nine people and injuring others, authorities said.

An initial toll reported by state-run news agency MAP said four people died and six were injured in the accident.

It was unclear how many people in total were inside the five-storey building when it crumpled.

The latest toll was still preliminary, according to a Fes court which announced it, adding that an investigation had been opened.

Last December, two other buildings collapsed in Fes, killing a total of 22 people.

And in May last year, also in Fes, nine people died when a residential building fell.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..