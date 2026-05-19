Royal Air Maroc launches special World Cup flights for Atlas Lions fans

Royal Air Maroc is ramping up flights to the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding 32 special flights to help transport Moroccan fans supporting the Atlas Lions during the tournament’s group stage.

The airline says the extra flights will run between June 13 and June 27, connecting Casablanca with New York, Boston, and, for the first time, Atlanta, all host cities for Morocco’s matches.

More than 8,800 additional seats will be made available as demand surges ahead of the global event hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Royal Air Maroc says the operation will include wide-body aircraft and reinforced staffing to manage the expected influx of supporters.

The carrier also announced a fixed round-trip economy fare of around 920 euros to make travel more accessible for fans.

Tickets go on sale May 20 through Royal Air Maroc agencies and a dedicated online platform.