U.S. plans major expansion of Afrikaner refugee admissions amid political debate

The United States is set to significantly increase its refugee intake of white South Africans, in a move that has sparked international debate and diplomatic sensitivity.

According to U.S. media reports, the Trump administration plans to raise the annual cap for Afrikaner refugees from around 7,500 to approximately 17,500. The expansion is part of what officials describe as an emergency resettlement effort, building on an existing programme that has already admitted South Africans under claims of insecurity and discrimination.

The policy shift comes as Washington signals a broader reassessment of refugee priorities, with officials reportedly preparing to process tens of thousands of applications over the coming fiscal year.

Supporters of the plan argue it responds to concerns raised by some Afrikaner communities, particularly farmers who say they face targeted violence. However, critics say the move is politically charged and departs from traditional refugee criteria, which typically focus on conflict displacement rather than ethnicity.

The South African government has consistently rejected allegations of systemic persecution, stating that violence in the country affects all communities and is primarily linked to wider crime dynamics rather than racial targeting.

The proposed expansion is expected to further strain relations between Washington and Pretoria, while intensifying global debate over the definition and application of refugee protection.