AFCON 2027 qualifying groups announced

The draw for the qualifiers of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations was held on Tuesday in Cairo, with teams learning their routes to the tournament that will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year.

Defending champions Ivory Coast were placed in Group C alongside Ghana, Gambia and Somalia, while hosts Morocco headline Group A with Gabon, Niger and Lesotho. Other notable groups include Group D featuring South Africa and Guinea, and Group J where Senegal will face Mozambique, Sudan and Ethiopia.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 24-team tournament, except in Groups D, H and L which include the three co-host nations. In those groups, only the highest-placed team apart from the hosts will secure qualification, as Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda automatically qualify for the finals.

The qualifying campaign will be played across three international windows between September this year and March next year. Teams will play two matches during each window before the tournament begins from June 19 to July 17, 2027.