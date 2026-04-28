Ghana quits US aid deal talks over privacy concerns

Ghana has pulled out of talks on a multi-year US aid deal after Washington allegedly demanded access to citizens’ personal data, a source close to the west African nation’s government has told AFP.

According to a source close to Ghana’s government, negotiations collapsed after Accra rejected the request. The source said the US team then became “hostile” and increased pressure.

The proposed package was reportedly worth 109 million dollars over five years and may have included health funding, according to Reuters. The US State Department declined to discuss details of the negotiations, but said the support could have gone toward fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.

The breakdown comes as Washington signs new bilateral health aid agreements across Africa under its America First Global Health Strategy, following the dismantling of USAID.

Zimbabwe and Zambia have already rejected similar proposals, while Kenya’s agreement was suspended by a court over data-sharing concerns.

Despite recent signs of improving ties between Accra and Washington, Ghana has now ended the talks. The US says it still wants to strengthen bilateral relations.