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Mali airline suspends flights to country's north and centre after attacks

Soldiers sit guard on the tarmac of the international airport in Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2012 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Mali

Mali’s air travel has been disrupted after a surge in violence forced airline Sky Mali to suspend its flights to the north and centre of the country, raising fresh concerns over security in the region.

The move follows sweeping, coordinated attacks across the country, including the capital Bamako, where explosions and gunfire targeted key military sites and infrastructure.

The escalation has triggered wider fallout, with neighboring countries warning citizens and traders to avoid travel routes into Mali as instability spreads.

Airlines halted operations amid fears for passenger safety, leaving travelers stranded and deepening concerns about isolation in the junta-led state.

The attacks, claimed by jihadist and rebel groups, highlight their growing ability to strike multiple locations at once, exposing vulnerabilities in Mali’s security apparatus.

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