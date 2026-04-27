Mali under pressure as coordinated attacks aim to 'destabilise' state [Interview]

Mali is under growing pressure as coordinated attacks target major cities, use covert infiltration, and bring together rival armed groups, according to political analyst Josiasse Assemon.

The goal, Assemon says, is to weaken the current government, roll back its gains, and recapture territory.

Simultaneous attacks have hit cities and strategic locations, including Gao and Kidal, in a bid to destabilise the authorities quickly.

Another striking element is the scale of the operation. Many of those involved reportedly wore Malian army uniforms and had spent weeks preparing.

According to the analysis, some had already infiltrated society and were waiting for orders to launch the attacks.

The Malian army has responded with a counteroffensive. Reports also suggest some civilians were involved, including in efforts to recover bodies after army airstrikes.

Mali is now confronting groups that have chosen to fight together despite having different goals. The FLA presents itself as an independence movement seeking to reclaim territory, while JNIM, linked to Al-Qaeda, seeks broader territorial control and the establishment of a caliphate.

Despite those differences, the groups appear to have formed an alliance to attack Mali.