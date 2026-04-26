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Mali Defence Minister killed in car bomb as nationwide fighting intensifies

Mali’s defence minister Sadio Camara.   -  
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Africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mali

Mali’s defence minister Sadio Camara has been killed in a car bomb attack on his home near Bamako, as the country faces a second day of intense fighting.

Family members say Camara, his wife and two grandchildren died in the blast in the town of Kita, dealing a major blow to the ruling junta.

The violence follows coordinated attacks led by Tuareg rebels from the Azawad Liberation Front and jihadists from JNIM, targeting multiple regions across the country.

Fighting has resumed in key areas including Kidal, Gao and Sévaré, while rebels claim control of Kidal and say an agreement has been reached for Malian and Russian-backed forces to withdraw.

The army had retaken Kidal in 2023 with support from Russian Wagner fighters, ending years of rebel control.

Despite government claims the situation is under control, residents describe fear and trauma after explosions and gunfire rocked several cities.

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