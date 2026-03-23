Guinea cracks down on suspected GSIM networks

Guinean authorities have dismantled a suspected terrorist network linked to the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), arresting multiple foreign and Guinean nationals as part of a nationwide anti-terror operation.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Conakry announced the arrest and indictment of eleven individuals in April 2025, including seven Malians, two Nigeriens, one Burkinabe, and one Guinean.

Another Malian, Fotigui Daou, was arrested for alleged membership in a dormant GSIM cell and admitted involvement in a hostage-for-ransom operation, contributing to terrorist financing.

Two Guineans, Ibrahima Sow and Cheick Ibrahima Savane, were also detained for active roles in online radicalization networks.

All suspects face charges of complicity in terrorism, criminal association, and financing terrorism.

Online networks

Investigations uncovered several GSIM-affiliated WhatsApp groups with over 500 members, including 38 Guineans, used to radicalize individuals and coordinate operations.

Regional context

The arrests come amid rising jihadist activity in the Sahel, particularly in southern Mali near Guinea’s border.

Authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant, collaborate with security forces, and report suspicious behavior.

Government statement

The Prosecutor’s Office emphasized the government’s full mobilization to protect citizens and reaffirmed that combating terrorism remains an “absolute national priority.”