Mali reeling after coordinated attacks expose security cracks

Mali is grappling with the aftermath of sweeping, coordinated attacks by jihadist fighters and rebel groups that seized multiple towns and military bases over the weekend.

The violence, among the most significant in recent years, struck the capital, Bamako, as well as key cities including Gao, highlighting a new level of operational coordination.

Analysts say the attacks point to a growing alliance between separatist groups and the al-Qaida-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).

According to regional expert Rida Lyammouri, the fall of Kidal underscores increasing collaboration between these factions, driven by shared goals of pushing back Malian forces and challenging the presence of foreign partners.

In a major blow to the junta-led government, authorities confirmed that Defence Minister General Sadio Camara was killed in a suicide car bombing.

The assassination has intensified concerns over the resilience of Mali’s security apparatus.

Observers warn the developments expose deep vulnerabilities within the military regime, raising questions about its stability and future direction.

The attacks have also put pressure on Russia, a key security partner with forces deployed in the country, as militants demonstrate an ability to strike simultaneously across multiple fronts.