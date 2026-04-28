Islamic State claims attack that killed 29 in northeastern Nigeria

At least 29 people have been killed in a brutal attack in northeast Nigeria, where gunmen opened fire on civilians gathered at a football pitch in Adamawa state, underscoring the country’s deepening security crisis.

The attack took place Sunday in Guyaku community, located in Gombi Local Government Area near the border with Cameroon.

Witnesses said the attackers stormed a football viewing gathering and began shooting indiscriminately, killing mostly young people, including women.

Residents described scenes of fear and chaos, with bodies left scattered across the area.

In addition to the killings, attackers reportedly burned homes, places of worship, and dozens of motorcycles.

Conflicting claims of responsibility

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri confirmed the death toll, stating that “no fewer than 29 people” lost their lives.

He blamed militants from Boko Haram, long active in the region.

However, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a rival faction, claimed responsibility.

In a statement, the group said it killed at least 25 people and torched a church along with nearly 100 motorcycles.

A region under siege

Adamawa remains a hotspot for violence driven by jihadist insurgencies, criminal gangs, and communal clashes over land.

A separate incident the same day in Lamurde area, more than 100 kilometers away, was attributed to farmland disputes, with additional casualties and property losses reported.

A long-running conflict

Since 2009, the insurgency led by Boko Haram and ISWAP has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions across northeast Nigeria, according to the United Nations.

The violence has also spread to neighboring countries including Niger and Chad.

Mounting pressure ahead of elections

The latest bloodshed comes as Nigeria faces mounting scrutiny over its worsening security situation, with general elections less than a year away.

Authorities have vowed to intensify military operations, while the government increasingly looks to international partners, including the United States, for training and technical support.

Governor Fintiri condemned the attack, promising that those responsible “will not go unpunished” as efforts to restore stability intensify.