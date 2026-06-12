Sources say women who fled Iran to be deport from US to Central African Republic

US President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly plans to deport nearly two dozen people, including at least two Iranian women, to the Central African Republic.

Sources said the flight was expected to include migrants from Afghanistan and Syria who had sought refuge in the US.

It would mark the first such deportation to the very poor African nation, that has been plagued by violence, human rights abuses, and conflict.

The US State Department, on its website, advises citizens to not travel to the CAR “for any reason”.

Washington and Bangui nevertheless recently reached a ​deal to accept so-called third-country deportees from the US.

A lawyer for the two Iranian women say they face potential torture and persecution if forced to return home as one is a Christian convert and the other a pro-democracy activist.

Lawyers say the pair, and some of the other migrants, have received court orders in the US prohibiting their deportation to their countries of origin because of threats they face there.

But Trump’s administration is working to find ways to kick them out despite the court orders – like using third-country deportation deals.

Washington has defended them as lawful, though rights groups and ​advocates have said the details of the deals are opaque and many of the deportees are ultimately repatriated.

An US official said the deportees will ⁠be held in apartments in Central African Republic's capital Bangui and are not expected to be repatriated immediately.

The person added that hundreds of migrants could ultimately be deported there under the deal.