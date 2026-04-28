Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN expresses 'deep concern' over Mali attacks, calls for international assistance

UN Secretary-General António Guterres attends the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Mali

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the weekend’s attacks in Mali.

Jihadist militants joined forces with Tuareg separatists to launch the largest coordinated offensive the country has seen in more than a decade.

The two groups have a shared interest in routing the army and Russian mercenaries from northern and central Mali.

Briefing reporters in New York on Monday, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said António Guterres "calls for coordinated international support to address the evolving threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel and to meet urgent humanitarian needs."

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns these acts of violence, expresses solidarity with the Malian people and stresses the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said.

"He reiterates his call for robust security coordination and collaboration across the region.”

Mali has been fighting insurgents for more than a decade.

Under the ruling military junta, Mali turned to Russia as its new security partner, ousting UN peacekeepers and traditional Western allies.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..