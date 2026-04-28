UN expresses 'deep concern' over Mali attacks, calls for international assistance

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the weekend’s attacks in Mali.

Jihadist militants joined forces with Tuareg separatists to launch the largest coordinated offensive the country has seen in more than a decade.

The two groups have a shared interest in routing the army and Russian mercenaries from northern and central Mali.

Briefing reporters in New York on Monday, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said António Guterres "calls for coordinated international support to address the evolving threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel and to meet urgent humanitarian needs."

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns these acts of violence, expresses solidarity with the Malian people and stresses the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said.

"He reiterates his call for robust security coordination and collaboration across the region.”

Mali has been fighting insurgents for more than a decade.

Under the ruling military junta, Mali turned to Russia as its new security partner, ousting UN peacekeepers and traditional Western allies.