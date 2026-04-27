Putin says Russia ready to support peace efforts in Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran's top diplomat that Moscow would do everything it could to help secure peace in the Middle East, during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on Monday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking on arrival in Russia, had blamed Washington for the failure of talks on brokering a deal to end the fighting, with a ceasefire between the sides still holding.

"For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible," Russian state media quoted Putin as telling Araghchi.

Putin also hailed "how courageously and heroically the people of Iran are fighting for their independence and sovereignty", the TASS news agency reported.

"Russia, just like Iran, intends to continue our strategic relationship," the Kremlin chief added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a Russian state TV reporter on Monday that the U.S. has "achieved none of their goals" in the war against his country.

"That's why they ask for negotiation," Iran's top diplomat said. "We are now considering it."

Araghchi was in St. Petersburg on Monday, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials.

Asked by another reporter about Russia's support, the minister said only that "Iran and Russia are strategic partners," and that the two counties "have always supported" each other.

"Our cooperation would continue," Araghchi said.