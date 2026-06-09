Global conflicts hit record high in 2025, study finds

The world experienced more state-based conflicts in 2025 than at any time since the end of World War II, according to a new Norwegian study. Researchers also reported a dramatic rise in attacks against civilians, making last year one of the deadliest in decades.

The annual Conflict Trends report by the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) found that 65 state-based conflicts were recorded worldwide in 2025, the highest number since records began in 1946.

The study also identified eight conflicts between states, double the number recorded a year earlier and the highest level in eight decades. These included clashes involving India and Pakistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine and Israeli military operations in Syria.

Researchers described the findings as alarming and unprecedented in recent history.

Civilian deaths surge

Last year was the third deadliest since the end of the Cold War, with approximately 245,000 people killed in fighting or political violence.

Of those, nearly 76,500 deaths were linked to attacks directly targeting civilians, a sharp increase from around 14,200 in 2024.

According to the report, much of the rise was driven by the conflict in Sudan, particularly violence in and around El-Fasher in the Darfur region, where sieges and massacres are estimated to have killed around 60,000 people.

Only the 1994 Rwanda genocide and the 2021 war in Ethiopia's Tigray region resulted in higher death tolls during the post-Cold War era.

Africa remains hardest hit

Africa was once again the region most affected by state-based conflicts, with 29 active conflicts recorded in 2025.

Asia ranked second, followed by the Middle East, the Americas and Europe.

The report highlights the growing concentration of violence across multiple regions simultaneously, leaving little opportunity for global conflict levels to decline.

Multiple crises fuel instability

Researchers warned that the world is experiencing several major conflicts at the same time, creating a sustained period of global instability.

Unlike previous decades, where one major conflict might subside before another intensified, current crises are overlapping and reinforcing one another.

The report argues that this pattern has contributed to a prolonged period of exceptionally high levels of violence worldwide.

Growing concerns over global divisions

The study also points to increasing geopolitical tensions and weakening international cooperation.

Researchers cited ongoing conflicts involving Israel in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and against Houthi forces, while also expressing concern over rising political polarization and trade disputes globally.

The report argues that international institutions are struggling to respond effectively to multiple simultaneous crises, raising questions about the world's ability to prevent further escalation.

Grim outlook for global peace

The findings paint a bleak picture of the international security landscape, with conflicts becoming more numerous, more interconnected and increasingly deadly for civilians.

Researchers warn that without stronger diplomatic efforts and international cooperation, the world could face a prolonged era of instability marked by recurring violence and humanitarian crises.