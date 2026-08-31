Iran strikes US bases in Jordan in response to US attack, state TV reports

World News
Iranian state television on Monday showed what it said were ballistic missiles being fired by Iran at American bases in Jordan.
The report follows US strikes on Iranian rocket launchers in the Strait of Hormuz - the first military action by Washington in more than a month.
The United Arab Emirates said its air force intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters on Monday.
US Central Command said Iranian forces were observed preparing to launch rockets equipped with sea mines into the strait.
The American military last week finished clearing sea mines from the strait’s international shipping lanes.
The exchange of fire comes just days after the Trump administration said it would focus on using economic pressure rather than military action to bring an end to the war.
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