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Zimbabwe: At least 27 people dead after minibus and truck collide head on

Passengers line up to board a minibus in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Zimbabwe

At least 27 people are dead after a minibus collided head-on with a truck in central Zimbabwe.

The crash happened on Friday evening near Chivhu, south of the capital Harare.

A foreign-registered haulage truck was overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the minibus carrying churchgoers to a conference.

Both vehicles were carrying an "unknown" number of passengers, police said. Seven people were injured in the crash.

Footage shared on social media by public broadcaster ZBC showed the mangled minibus charred to a shell, with the truck coming to rest on the opposite side of the road.

Traffic accidents are common in Zimbabwe, where roads are badly maintained and driving standards can be poor.

For everyday transport, many Zimbabweans rely on the privately run minibus taxis, known locally as kombi, but they are often criticised for overloading.

In August 2024, 30 people died and 36 others were injured when a bus collided with a commuter minibus on the main road between the capital Harare and Bulawayo.

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