Norway mourns king Harald V as crown prince Haakon becomes king

Norway is mourning King Harald V after the monarch died aged 89 at Oslo University Hospital’s Rikshospitalet at 6:35 a.m. local time on Friday, according to the Royal Palace. Hundreds of people gathered outside the palace to lay flowers and wreaths, while church bells rang across the country at noon. The Norwegian Royal Standard was flown at half-mast as officials and members of the public paid tribute to a king who had reigned for more than three decades. Harald became king in January 1991 following the death of his father, King Olav V. His reign spanned a period of strong economic growth, fuelled in large part by Norway’s oil and gas industry. Known for his modern and modest approach to the monarchy, Harald remained a widely respected national figure as the country’s head of state. Crown Prince Haakon, 53, has succeeded his father as King Haakon VIII. He has adopted the motto “All for Norway” (Alt for Norge), the same words used by his great-grandfather, King Haakon VII. Norway’s monarchy is largely ceremonial, with political power resting with the country’s elected parliament. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre signed the book of condolences at the Royal Palace, saying the country had been left with “a deep sense of gratitude” for Harald’s long service.