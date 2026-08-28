Nepal: army rescues hundreds as diaspora mourns lives lost

In Rasuwa, army rescuers were filmed pulling a man from thick mud at the entrance to a hydropower tunnel and helping others to safety before evacuating survivors by helicopter. The rescue operation is focused on the Upper Trishuli-3A hydropower project, where more than 100 workers and local residents are believed to have been trapped after floodwaters and debris surged into the tunnel on 26 August. By Friday afternoon, the Nepali Army said it had rescued around 350 people from the tunnel, while specialist teams equipped with technical equipment continued searching inside the flooded facility under hazardous conditions. In neighbouring Nuwakot, military helicopters were also surveying devastated areas and airlifting injured and stranded residents to safety. More than 1,500 people remain missing across Nepal and China, according to figures released by the two countries, while hundreds have been displaced, including foreign tourists and pilgrims. In New York, members of the Nepali diaspora gathered for a candlelight vigil on 27 August to mourn those killed in the disaster. The memorial, jointly organised by 32 Nepali community organisations, took place at Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights, Queens, bringing together community leaders, local associations and residents. Participants lit candles and arranged them to spell “NEPAL”, while others formed the shape of the country’s national flag. They stood in silence as the scale of the devastation continued to emerge. “Let us show the people of Nepal that even from thousands of miles away, they are not forgotten and they are not alone,” said Michael Ashkenazey, secretary of the Rotary Club of New York Queens, during a separate vigil at the United Sherpa Association Community Center.