Catastrophic Nepal floods and landslides in Nuwakot leave hundreds still missing

Nuwakot district in central Nepal is facing widespread destruction after catastrophic flash floods and landslides swept through the region on 26 August, following the glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border a day before. Communities along the Trishuli River basin, including Bidur, Devighat and Trishuli Bazaar, were hit by torrents of mud and debris. Images from the area show buildings partly buried, vehicles submerged in sludge and major infrastructure badly damaged. Nuwakot is among the worst-affected districts, alongside neighbouring Rasuwa, with hundreds of residents, tourists and security personnel still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue. The Nepal Army has deployed MI-17 helicopters to establish an emergency airlift corridor to the District Hospital in Trishuli, allowing critically injured survivors to be evacuated and supporting search-and-rescue teams in isolated areas. Authorities have placed communities along the Trishuli and Narayani rivers on high alert as unstable debris upstream raises the risk of further flooding and landslides. Several bridges and key roads linking Nuwakot with neighbouring districts and Kathmandu have also been swept away or severely damaged.