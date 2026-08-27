South Africa: Family murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma remanded until September

South African courts have postponed extradition proceedings against Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is wanted in Britain over the alleged murders of his wife and two children.

The 46-year-old appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. His extradition hearing was postponed to September 8, while a separate case involving the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition was postponed to September 10.

The National Prosecuting Authority says it has received all the required documentation from British authorities to support the extradition case. A ballistic report on the firearm and ammunition has also been finalised, with the relevant documents provided to Tshuma’s defence.

Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10 after South African police acted on a warrant issued in Britain. Police say he was found in possession of a firearm.

He is wanted in the UK in connection with the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two children, Natalie and Nala, earlier in July.

Tshuma had entered South Africa legally through OR Tambo International Airport on July 5. Following his fugitive status, authorities classified him as a prohibited and undesirable person and say he is now in the country illegally.

The defence has been given additional time to consult with Tshuma ahead of the September hearings.

The case will now return to court as South African authorities continue the process that could determine whether Tshuma is extradited to Britain to face the allegations there.