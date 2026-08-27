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Senegal ruling party Pastef presses government over 2027 local elections

FILE - Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye attends the Africa Forward Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, May 12, 2026.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

Senegal is heading toward a crucial political test, with local elections expected in January 2027.

Pastef, the ruling party, is now putting pressure on the government to respect the electoral calendar. The party argues that, under the law, the vote should take place no later than January 17, 2027.

But so far, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has not issued a decree setting the election date. Pastef is also raising concerns over the electoral deposit, which should have been set months ago.

The party is warning the Interior Ministry and electoral authorities: respecting the electoral calendar is a legal obligation.

But there is a deeper political tension. A growing rift between President Faye and his former prime minister, Pastef leader Ousmane Sonko, has divided the ruling party.

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