Ebola DRC: The Deadliest Outbreak in the Country's History [Africanews Today]

Check out the top stories from Monday, August 17, on Africanews Today:

Protesters gathered in Ceuta to demonstrate against Morocco’s tightening of security measures along its border with Spain.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has officially become the 17th deadliest in the country’s history.

In Senegal, August traditionally marks the Saint-Louis regattas in the north of the country—a centuries-old tradition passed down from generation to generation.

Important dates to remember this week:

The 2026 U.S.-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit will be held on August 18–19 in Accra, Ghana. Organized by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, the event will bring together African governments, nuclear industry leaders, and U.S. policymakers.

Africa’s agri-food sector will take center stage at the Africa Food Show from August 9 to 21. Food security and the efforts being made by countries across the continent will be discussed during the festival, which is being held in Nairobi, Kenya.

August 19 marks the United Nations World Humanitarian Day, which honors humanitarian workers and people affected by conflicts and other crises, particularly in Sudan, the Sahel, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Tourism companies and key industry players from Southern Africa will gather in Cape Town from August 19 to 21 for the annual SATSA conference, which will focus on the future of inbound tourism in the region.

The Kinshasa African Film Festival will bring together filmmakers, industry professionals, and the public to celebrate African cinema from August 20 to 23 in the Congolese capital.