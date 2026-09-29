Congolese politician beaten to death after promoting Ebola awareness

A Congolese politician has been beaten to death after promoting Ebola awareness during a radio interview.

Marie-Celestin Karondwa from the ruling UDPS party was attacked on Sunday by residents of Butembo, in DR Congo's North Kivu province.

The UDPS said Karondwa was beaten, his belongings were stolen and his house set on fire.

The party said he was killed for defending its position on "the existence of the Ebola virus disease and the threat it poses to the population."

This is the latest in a series of attacks motivated by mistrust surrounding the outbreak. Health response teams have faced violence and abuse and hospitals have been set on fire.

More than 8,000 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the DRC since the outbreak was declared in mid-May. Close to 4,000 people have died.