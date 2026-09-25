DR Congo: Young doctor dies of Ebola as cases surge beyond epicentre

Victor Kingombe, a young doctor in one of Congo’s most recently hit provinces, succumbed to Ebola on Thursday in the city of Kisangani’s Ebola treatment centre.

Following the announcement of his death, colleagues and family gathered for his funeral, watching from a distance as healthcare workers in full protective gear carried his body to a coffin.

“Our internal medicine doctor is gone. Doctor Victor, why? Why, Doctor? Our internal medicine doctor,” one of his colleagues, fellow doctor Agnes Kalokola cried.

Kisangani, the capital of Tshopo province, first reported Ebola cases in late June. The Ebola treatment centre where Kingombe died was inaugurated less than two weeks ago.

Though, cases have decreased this month in Ituri province, the epicentre of the outbreak, neighbouring provinces have seen sharp increases.

In North Kivu, cases have surged 73 per cent over the past three weeks.

Ebola is spreading under extremely difficult conditions, fuelled by insecurity, displacement, a health workers’ strike, and intense population movements.

The World Health Organization has said the epidemic is on track to surpass the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak, the deadliest on record.

Healthcare workers have also been faced with rampant mistrust at the community level, and treatment centres and burial teams have been attacked on numerous occasions.

Rumours have spread widely, and many people do not believe that Ebola is real.

Didier Lomoyo Iteku, the vice-governor of Tshopo province attended Kingombe’s funeral, and addressed the disbelief after viewing the young doctor’s body through a plastic window.

“This disease is real. Here is a doctor who was here trying to save lives, and he himself was a victim,” he said.

Congo started vaccinating healthcare workers in Kisangani in August with the Ervebo vaccine, originally developed for Ebola caused by the Zaire virus.

It was found to offer some protection even though this outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain. Trials of potential treatment for this rare virus are underway across the country.