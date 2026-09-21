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Amnesty accuses M23 rebels of killings and abuses at Congo mines

A miner rests at the D4 Gakombe coltan quarry in Rubaya, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday, May 9, 2025.   -  
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Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Amnesty International is accusing Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo of serious abuses against miners, including killings, torture and forced labour, allegations it says could amount to war crimes.

The rights group says M23 controls dozens of artisanal mines in North and South Kivu, where workers extract gold and coltan, minerals essential to the global electronics industry.

Amnesty says it interviewed 26 people and documented the alleged killing of 18 miners at the Rubaya coltan mine and Lomera gold mine.

It also says gold and coltan from M23-controlled areas are being smuggled into neighbouring Rwanda.

M23 and Rwandan authorities did not respond to Amnesty’s requests for comment, while Rwanda has previously denied accusations that it profits from Congo’s minerals or supports the rebels.

The report adds to concerns over the human cost of a conflict that has devastated communities across eastern Congo.

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