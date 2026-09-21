South Africa showcases homegrown defence technology

Helicopters roared overhead and fighter jets tore across the skies as crowds gathered for an aerospace and defence show in Tshwane, South Africa, showcasing the country’s growing defence capabilities.

The event featured locally developed technologies, including mobile surveillance radar systems, while families and aviation enthusiasts watched armoured vehicles and simulated combat demonstrations.

Kopano Peter Lebelo, Chief Director of Materiel Governance, said the showcase aimed to challenge perceptions that South Africa and the wider continent lack the ability to develop their own defence technologies.

Lebelo highlighted a multi-role surveillance radar developed by his office in partnership with Waytech Defence. He said the mobile system can survey distances of up to 200 to 300 nautical miles.

He added that budget constraints remain a major limitation, but said many technologies on display originated from operational challenges identified by military leaders.

“Chiefs tell us what difficulties they have, and we convert those difficulties into projects,” Lebelo said.

South Africa has one of Africa’s most developed defence industries, with companies including Denel, Paramount Group and Milkor involved in producing a range of military equipment, including armoured vehicles, aircraft, missiles, ammunition and drones.