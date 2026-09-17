South African sports broadcaster Owen Ndlovu found dead after hijacking

South African sports broadcaster Owen Ndlovu has been found dead, hours after he was abducted during a vehicle hijacking near Johannesburg.

Ndlovu, 54, was taken on Tuesday evening while picking up his wife from a church in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, according to police.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three men approached the couple as they were leaving the church. One of the attackers was reportedly armed with a gun.

The men pushed Ndlovu's wife aside before forcing him into the back of his Ford Raptor pickup truck and driving away.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg.

The following morning, residents discovered Ndlovu's body beside a road in neighbouring Thokoza. Witnesses said he appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. A bag believed to belong to him was also found nearby.

Police have opened a murder investigation and launched a search for three suspects. A post-mortem examination will determine the official cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain under investigation.

"At this stage, the family is awaiting further information from the relevant authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding Owen's death," family spokesperson Eugene Mthethwa said.

His family described his death as devastating and thanked police, residents and others who joined the search after his abduction was reported.

Ndlovu was well known to South African sports audiences through his work with the country's public broadcaster, the SABC. He worked as a presenter and producer and was also involved in radio coverage of the Premier Soccer League.

Beyond broadcasting, he later worked on issues affecting musicians, including their rights and royalty payments. He was associated with Artists United and the SABC Summer Song of the Year initiative.

Fellow journalist Lelo Mzaca paid tribute to Ndlovu, describing him as energetic and passionate about his work.

"South Africa has lost a unique and spirited individual whose light shone brightly while it lasted," Mzaca wrote in the Mail & Guardian.

The provincial government has appealed to the public to assist investigators with any information that could help identify those responsible.

Ndlovu's killing comes amid continuing concerns over violent crime in South Africa, where vehicle hijackings and armed robberies remain a serious problem.

Police figures for April to June 2026 recorded more than 5,000 murders and nearly 4,000 carjackings across the country.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said last month that serious crime continued to fuel fear in communities, with some offences being carried out by organised and heavily armed criminal groups.