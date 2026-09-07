Egypt TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death in drug case

Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other people have been sentenced to death after being convicted of drug trafficking and other offences, state-owned Al-Ahram reported.

Khalifa, 39, was accused of being part of a criminal group that imported raw materials for manufacturing drugs for sale. Prosecutors also alleged that the group possessed illegal firearms and ammunition.

Khalifa, known for presenting the crime programme Mission Impossible, has denied the charges. Her lawyer said she would appeal the death sentence.

Nine other defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment, while seven were acquitted.

The death sentences were initially issued last month but required confirmation after Egypt's Grand Mufti provided a religious opinion, as required under Egyptian law in capital cases.

Authorities seized more than 750 kg (1,653 lb) of narcotics and materials allegedly intended for drug production, according to Al-Ahram. Prosecutors also presented statements from 20 witnesses and electronic evidence, including conversations and video recordings.

During a hearing last September, Khalifa denied having any involvement with drugs, saying she had only seen them when she was photographed with them at the offices of Egypt's anti-narcotics authority, state-run Akhbar al-Youm reported.

The case has also drawn attention to Egypt's use of the death penalty. Amnesty International recorded 492 death sentences in Egypt in 2025 and said 23 executions were carried out that year.

The rights group has criticised the use of capital punishment for offences including drug trafficking, saying such crimes do not meet the threshold of "most serious crimes" under international law.