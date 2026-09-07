Cape Verde declares two days of mourning for 25 victims of bus crash

Cape Verde began two days of mourning on Sunday for the victims of a bus crash that killed 25 people, most of them children or teenagers.

Mourners gathered for the funeral of 18 of the victims on Sunday afternoon. Seven others were buried earlier in the day.

Families and residents gathered across Fogo Island, where the accident happened, to accompany the coffins to the cemetery.

The bus was returning to Sao Felipe late on Saturday after a day out when it veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine. Thirty-two people were on board.

The driver was among those killed. He organised the excursion every year as a gift for the pupils he drove to school during term time.

Emergency crews worked through the night to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage.

Twelve people were still being treated in hospital on Sunday, including two in serious condition.

President José Maria Neves attended the funerals of some of the victims. He has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances of the crash.