Kenya braces for heavy rainfall as UN says El Niño to strenghten

El Niño is forecast to be the strongest since comparable records began four decades ago, the United Nations' climate agency warned Thursday, with the UN chief saying the world was in the "danger zone of extreme weather".

The weather phenomenon is set to become "very strong" in the months ahead and is near certain to persist through to February, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

"If this trajectory continues, it may be stronger than anything since our monitoring began," WMO chief Celeste Saulo told reporters in Geneva.

El Niño will peak towards the end of this year — though its knock-on impacts for the climate will continue well into 2027, said the WMO.

El Niño warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall.

In Kenya, weather experts said the phenomenon could cause above-normal rains between October and December.

The National Disaster Operation Centre said it was preparing for a “worst-case scenario”.

The body said up to 1.5 million people may be directly affected by heavy rainfall, and 500,000 people could be displaced.

Authorities are working to identify which areas and infrastructure are the most at risk, to enhance response capabilities and raise awareness among populations.

The Kenyan government is especially concerned with water supplies, electricity networks and communication systems, the Daily Nation reported.