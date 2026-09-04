Balogun omitted from Monaco Conference League squad after transfer collapse

American striker Folarin Balogun has been left out of Monaco’s Conference League squad, days after the collapse of his proposed transfer to Everton.

Monaco said Balogun is back in group training but he hasn’t featured in any of the team’s four games so far this season. He’s also been omitted from Friday’s French league match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Balogun was set to join Everton for a reported $54 million on Tuesday - the last day of the summer transfer window for most European leagues.

But he pulled out of the deal at the last minute, reportedly because he felt uncomfortable that the club raised doubts about his health.

Monaco is under pressure to sell a top player in order to generate money to comply with French league financial rules.

The club says it’s still possible to sell Balogun to a league where the transfer window remains open.

One such option is Saudi Arabia, where the window closes on October 12.

Monaco begins the league phase of the Conference League on October 15 and Balogun’s name did not appear on the club's provided squad list published by UEFA late Thursday.

Included on the list was Japan attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino, who is back after eight months out with a torn ACL in his left knee that forced him to miss the World Cup.

Minamino is also in Monaco's squad for the trip to PSG, a game Balogun will miss.