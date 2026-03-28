In historic Monaco visit, Pope Leo XIV calls for justice and peace

Monaco welcomed Pope Leo XIV on Saturday for the first papal visit to the principality since 1538, with the pontiff using the one-day trip to urge residents to put wealth and influence at the service of the common good. Arriving by helicopter from Rome, he was received by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene before addressing crowds from the Prince’s Palace and later celebrating Mass at Stade Louis II. The visit matters beyond ceremony because Monaco, a state of just 2.08 square kilometres, remains one of the few countries in Europe where Catholicism is the official religion. The visit also carried political and social weight for Monaco, home to about 38,000 residents and known as a global hub for finance, luxury tourism and diplomacy. Pope Leo called attention to widening gaps between rich and poor and linked Monaco’s international visibility to a responsibility to promote justice and peace. His programme included meetings with the Catholic community, young people and catechumens, reflecting the principality’s effort to project moral influence beyond its size. The visit comes as the Vatican seeks a stronger public voice in a Europe shaped by secularisation, conflict and ethical debate.