UAE: Flood chaos in Sharjah as heavy rain paralyses traffic

Heavy overnight rain brought fresh flooding and traffic disruption to Sharjah, as emergency crews battled the UAE’s latest severe weather wave. Police and pumping trucks have been deployed across the emirate to clear standing water and manage traffic, as another wave of severe weather moved through the country on 27 March. The downpour matters in a country where flash flooding can quickly paralyse transport and overwhelm low‑lying roads and underpasses. The storm was part of a broader weather system affecting Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, according to regional forecasts. The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology had warned of thunderstorms, strong winds and continued flood risk, particularly in exposed urban zones and wadis. Sharjah authorities had already activated a rain emergency plan earlier this week, mobilising 1,200 personnel and heavy equipment ahead of the latest downpour. Forecasters said Friday morning was expected to bring the final and most intense phase of the weather front before conditions begin to ease.