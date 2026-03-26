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Gaza: Strike near Deir al‑Balāḥ tents kills at least one

Gaza’s central city of Deir al‑Balāḥ was hit by an Israeli airstrike on 26 March near tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least one person and injuring seven others, according to Al‑Aqsa Hospital. The attack matters because Deir al‑Balāḥ has become a refuge for families displaced by months of war, and even areas used for shelter are increasingly exposed to danger. Witnesses told the Associated Press they had received calls from people identifying themselves as Israeli military personnel, warning them to move about 500 metres away before the strike. Even so, several people were injured by flying debris after gathering nearby to watch the aftermath. It was not immediately clear what the intended target was, and the Israeli military did not immediately comment. With much of Gaza’s population repeatedly uprooted, attacks near tent camps continue to deepen fear, overcrowding, and insecurity for civilians already living in extreme conditions.

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The Gaza Strip Israel Airstrike displacement camps Israel Hamas war

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