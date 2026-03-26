Mexico races to clean crude from Veracruz coastline

The affected coastline officially stretches about 165 kilometres, with navy crews, drones and specialised vessels deployed to contain and recover hydrocarbon residues. The pollution matters because crude has continued to reach public beaches and fishing areas, raising concern among residents, tourism operators and coastal communities already facing economic losses. The federal government says it is still carrying out a technical and scientific investigation to identify the source of the spill, while President Claudia Sheinbaum has suggested a private operator may be responsible rather than state oil company Pemex. Environmental groups dispute the official assessment and argue the contaminated area may be far wider, warning of damage to mangroves, marine wildlife and fisheries. The spill comes just days after a deadly refinery fire in Tabasco, adding to scrutiny of Mexico’s oil infrastructure and environmental oversight.