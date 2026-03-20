Nowruz in Tehran: Crowded markets dispte ongoing airstrikes

Iran’s capital Tehran showed signs of cautious activity on 19 March 2026 as residents prepared for Nowruz, despite ongoing US-Israeli strikes that have disrupted daily life since 28 February. Markets reopened in areas such as Tajrish, where people bought flowers, sprouted grains and goldfish for Haft-Seen tables. Traffic increased on main roads, though many neighbourhoods remained quieter than usual. The return matters as Nowruz marks the start of the Iranian year 1405 on 20 March, a key cultural moment even during conflict. Since the start of the war, more than 1,300 people have been reported killed across Iran, and many Tehran residents have left the city. Authorities kept metro services running and free to serve as shelters, while pharmacies and food shops continued operating. Internet access remains limited and GPS signals unstable, affecting transport and communication. Despite this, families are maintaining traditions rooted in more than 3,000 years of history, adapting celebrations to smaller gatherings and uncertain conditions.