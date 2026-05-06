Burkina Faso junta dissolves over 200 associations

Burkina Faso's military rulers ordered on Tuesday the dissolution of around 200 associations, the latest clampdown on civic groups in the west African country.

In total, the Sahel country suspended 205 associations, all based in Burkina, involved in health, education, women's rights, farming, the environment, culture and sport.

Since taking power in the Sahel country in a coup in 2022, the ruling junta has cracked down on hundreds of NGOs, unions and the freedom of assembly, along with opposition to its military rule.

In July 2025, junta leader Ibrahim Traore signed a law restricting the workings of rights groups and syndicates.

"During the suspension period, only actions designed to ensure the associations are respecting the law are allowed," the government said in a decree.

International NGOs and charities that receive foreign donations are regularly accused by the junta of spying or collusion with jihadists fighting the army.

In April, Burkina Faso's military authorities already banned several hundred associations — many of which involved in human rights work — from operating across the country.

That same month, Human Rights Watch said the law enabled the junta to intensify a generalised crackdown on civil society.