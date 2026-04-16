Burkina Faso junta dissolves dozens of civil society groups

Burkina Faso’s military government has dissolved around 100 civil society organizations in a sweeping move that further tightens control over civic space in the Sahel nation.

In a statement released Wednesday, authorities announced that 118 associations—many of them involved in human rights work—are now banned from operating across the country. The decision marks the latest step in an ongoing crackdown since the military seized power in a 2022 coup.

The junta, led by Ibrahim Traoré, has increasingly restricted the activities of NGOs, trade unions, and opposition groups. In July 2025, a new law was introduced to regulate civil society organizations more strictly, with officials citing administrative compliance.

Territorial Administration Minister Emile Zerbo said the latest dissolutions are part of efforts to enforce that law. He urged affected groups to comply with the regulations, warning that “any offender faces the penalties provided for under current regulations.”

The move follows earlier actions in which several rights groups had their licenses revoked or temporarily suspended.

Observers say the measures reflect a broader pattern of shrinking freedoms in Burkina Faso, raising concerns about the future of civil society and human rights advocacy under military rule.