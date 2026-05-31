WHO chief attends opening of Ebola treatment centre in eastern Congo

World Health Organization Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Sunday attended the opening of a new Ebola treatment centre in the eastern Congolese city of Bunia.

The provincial capital of Ituri is the epicentre of the current outbreak of a rare strain of the virus, which is spreading faster than the response despite better-organised health facilities and aid arrivals.

Speaking at the opening, Tedros hailed five recoveries from the deadly haemorrhagic virus, the first of which was documented on Friday.

“I think four people will be discharged today. And there was one that was discharged the day before yesterday, I think. So people can recover,” he said.

The Bundibugyo virus, the current kind of Ebola, has no approved specific treatment or vaccine, but he said seeking care early makes a real difference.

“Of course, we're working on vaccines and treatments, but that doesn't mean that people cannot recover from Ebola,” Tedros said.

He added that he thought this sent a “strong message” to people and that a facility like the new one in Bunia will help people get better.

Tedros said the community was key to stopping the outbreak of the virus as soon as possible.

“Every citizen should care, and everyone should take care of himself or herself, and take care of each other as well,” he said.

With a capacity of a 100 beds of which 45 are currently available, the centre contains state-of-the-art equipment to provide intensive care for patients.

The Congolese government will send a team of doctors and nurses to staff the facility, including intensive care specialists from Kinshasa, and a local team composed of government partners.

It will admit all Ebola patients from in and around Bunia.