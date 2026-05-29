US, Canada and Mexico will align Ebola travel measures for World Cup

The US, Mexico and Canada - the three hosts of next month’s World Cup - say they will align public health measures for people traveling to the tournament from the DR Congo and other African nations affected by the Ebola outbreak.

Washington and Ottawa have already imposed entry restrictions on travelers who have visited the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks. Mexico has tightened Ebola screening measures at airports and asked people coming from the DRC to quarantine.

The head of Africa Centres for Disease Control has called the restrictions unacceptable. Speaking to Health Policy Watch, Jean Kaseya warned that the measures will harm the economies of the targeted countries.

Kaseya also hit out at countries that have reneged on a pledge to help fund the response to the outbreak. He’s vowed to name them if they don’t follow through on their promises.