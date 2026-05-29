Arsenal and PSG fans in Senegal gear up for historic 2026 Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal supporters in Senegal are gearing up for a historic Champions League final on Saturday, turning Dakar into a hub of passion, colour, and high expectations.

Viral teasers, sponsor activations, and carefully planned staging are setting the tone for the big night. For PSG fans in Senegal, this final is more than just a match – it is a chance to turn Dakar into a second Paris.

Alain Loko, a member of the PSG Fan Club Senegal, says the mood is calm but confident.

“This year, we are preparing for the final with a great deal of calm and confidence. When we arrive with this kind of passion, it’s as if we were in Budapest. As we like to say: this is Dakar, this is also Paris, and it will also be Budapest.”

On the other side, Arsenal supporters are just as determined to make the most of a rare moment. For many Gunners fans in Senegal, Champions League finals of this magnitude are not an everyday experience. To fully enjoy the occasion, Arsenal and PSG supporters have even agreed to share a fan zone, turning rivalry into a joint celebration.

Ismaïla Diakhaté, from the Arsenal Supporters’ Association, believes his team has already had a dream season.

“Excited, very excited. And on top of that, we’ve just won the league. Right now, what we’re waiting for is the bonus: the Champions League. Either way, our season is already a success, but we can’t wait to win our first star.”

In the final hours before kick-off, the last details are being fine‑tuned. Meetings between fan leaders, logistical checks, and a look back at last year’s final – all of it feeds into the sense that this year could be even bigger.

For Pape Cheikh Sarr, coordinator of Collectif Virage Auteuil Sénégal, this final is about confirmation.

“There will be a huge turnout. Last year was a first. This year is the year of confirmation. It’s the year of the back-to-back. We are confident in our abilities and in our chances of repeating what we did last year. The supporters will come with even more confidence.”

Between the dream of a first star for Arsenal and the hope of a back‑to‑back title for PSG, fans in Senegal are bracing themselves for an intense and emotional evening.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain supporters in Dakar are ready to write their own chapter of Champions League history, thousands of kilometres from the stadium, but at the very heart of the 2026 final’s global passion.