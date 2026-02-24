Welcome to Africanews

Morocco and PSG football star Achraf Hakimi to face trial for rape

Moroccan football star and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

France

Moroccan football star and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi, is to stand trial for the alleged rape a young woman at his home in a suburb of Paris in February 2023.

The Nanterre public prosector’s office opened a preliminary investigation shortly after the woman – who was 24 at the time – reported the alleged incident to the police.

In post on X, Hakimi, who has denied the allegations, criticised the fact that a rape accusation was enough to justify a trial.

"This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly," wrote the Moroccan national team captain.

No date has been set yet.

Speaking ahead of ahead of PSG’s Champions League play-off second leg match against Monaco on Wednesday, coach Luis Enrique said the matter was "in the hands of the justice system".

