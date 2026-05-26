Peru clowns fill Lima streets for annual Day of Laughter parade

Clowns wearing painted faces, oversized shoes and bright costumes marched past the Government Palace as tourists stopped to film the event in the capital of nearly 10 million people. Organisers said the celebration honours José Álvarez Vélez, better known as Tony Perejil, a beloved entertainer who dedicated his career to bringing laughter to poor communities before his death in 1987. The event is not officially recognised by the Peruvian government, despite the country formally celebrating many traditional foods and drinks. Still, performers from across Peru travelled to Lima with their families to take part in the gathering organised by the country’s largest clown guild. Posters reading “More clowns, fewer politicians” were displayed during the parade, reflecting the humour and social satire often linked to Peruvian street performance.