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Gunners glory: Arsenal end 22-year wait for Premier League title

Gunners glory: Arsenal end 22-year wait for Premier League title
Arsenal supporters gather to celebrate at Arsenal Stadium after Arsenal’s football team won the Premier League title in London on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Arsenal FC

Arsenal's decades-long wait is over as Mikel Arteta's team was crowned Premier League champion for the first time since 2004 on Tuesday after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

City needed to win at Bournemouth to take it down to the final game of the campaign on Sunday. But the draw left Arsenal with an unassailable four-point lead at the top, ending its 22-year wait for the title.

Arsenal fans celebrated wildly outside its Emirates Stadium, setting off flares and partying in the street. There were celebrations at the club's training ground, too, where the players had gathered to watch the match.

One fan said, "Never won the league since I was born...I'm ecstatic, I'm excited."

Another Arsenal fan added, "22 years, I've been waiting for my whole life ..I can't believe it's true, I can't believe it, we won the league."

Now is a time for celebration and relief for Arteta after finishing runner-up in the league three years in a row.

In back-to-back seasons in 2023 and '24, he watched as Pep Guardiola's City chased down Arsenal's lead to be crowned champion. And another chance was missed last year by finishing second to Liverpool.

Once again Arsenal has led the way for most of this campaign and despite seeing its points advantage ebb away during a gripping run-in, it has finally managed to get over the line.

Arsenal's last champion was the so-called “Invincibles” team of 2004, which went an entire campaign without losing in the league.

Additional sources • AP

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