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Gunman kills eight at busy Egypt transport hub

A police vehicle passes in front of flags during a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, celebrating the Israel-Hamas ceasefire..   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Crime

A gunman opened fire in the street in southern Egypt and killed eight people on Monday, before police forces killed him, security services said.

Footage released by Egyptian outlet Cairo24.com showed security and ambulances outside Assiut University hospital.

Five other people were also wounded in the shooting in the province of Assiut, the Interior Ministry said in the statement.

Security forces chased the attacker and killed him in an exchange of fire with forces, the ministry, which oversees police, said.

The attacker’s motives were not immediately clear, but the ministry said he had suffered from psychological disorders and received treatment in a psychiatric hospital in Cairo.

Additional sources • AFP

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