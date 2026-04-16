Nigerian army buries soldiers killed in militant attacks

The army on Wednesday buried officers and soldiers killed in attacks killed in recent Islamist militant attacks in the north east.

The remains, including those of Brigadier General Omo Braimah, the most senior serviceman killed in the attacks, were interred at Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri state with full military honours.

"The best way to honour General Braimah [Brigadier General Oseni Braimah] and these fallen heroes is to finish the task they gave their lives for,'' said General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Nigeria's defence minister said in a speech.

Musa also defended a recent airstrike on a market in which scores of civilians were reportedly killed, saying it struck a gathering of Boko Haram fighters.

"Anybody who knows Jilli [the market struck by airforce jets] knows Jilli has been banned, has been closed for a while, and anybody in that area is a criminal," he said.

Amnesty International has called for an independent investigation into the incident, adding that the military is “fond of” labeling civilian casualties as bandits.

The soldiers were killed on April 9 when suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters launched coordinated attacks on military positions along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Nigeria, which is Africa’s most populous country, is battling a complex security crisis, especially in the north, where there is a decade-long insurgency and several armed groups that kidnap for ransom.

Among the most prominent Islamic militant groups are Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group and known as Islamic State West Africa Province.

There is also the IS-linked Lakurawa group operating in communities in the northwestern part of the country that borders Niger Republic.