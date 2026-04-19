China hosts humanoid robots in Beijing half marathon

China staged a half marathon in Beijing on 19 April 2025 in which humanoid robots ran alongside human participants over 21.1km, in a first for the country’s robotics sector. Spectators, including many families, lined the route to watch the event, held in the E-Town technology zone and designed to test machines under real-world conditions. Around 20 robots took part, among them the winning model Tiangong Ultra, which completed the course in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds. Organisers said the race marked a shift from controlled laboratory settings to complex public environments, where machines must adapt to crowds, uneven terrain and changing conditions. Developers trained the robots using data from professional runners to refine stride, balance and energy efficiency. The event also allowed engineers to assess endurance and stability over longer distances, key challenges for humanoid mobility. China views humanoid robotics as a strategic sector with potential applications across services and industry. Further competitions are planned, including events linked to the World Humanoid Robot Games, as developers seek to close the gap with human performance.